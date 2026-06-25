Retroid's Pocket Nova is a very capable 4:3 handheld that costs $229

Retroid just released a bunch of information about its upcoming Pocket Nova handheld console, according to a report by Time Extension. It'll feature a Qualcomm QCS8550 processor, which is extremely similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This means that the Pocket Nova will likely be a powerful machine with enough juice to run PS2 and GameCube games.

The 4.5-inch AMOLED display offers a 4:3 screen resolution, which also happens to be a great fit for PS2 and GameCube games. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with USB-C fast-charging and integrates with both Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.

It's fairly light, at under nine ounces, and includes a microSD slot for additional storage. The best part, however, is the price. The Pocket Nova starts at just $229, though that's the entry-level version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $269. It's available to preorder right now, but there's no release date just yet.

RP Nova

Specifications pic.twitter.com/fsJKCkmkwq — Retroid Pocket Official (@Retroid0fficial) June 25, 2026

Retroid has been on our radar for a while and has consistently pumped out high-quality portable consoles. The company's Pocket 6 featured an actual Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and could also handle games from the PS2/GameCube generation.