Notion Mail is shutting down

Notion announced that it will shut down its email client later this year. Notion Mail will wind down across web, mobile and desktop platforms on September 22. It has published an FAQ for users to make sure that they don't lose any messages or data in the transition. Most emails will still exist in a Gmail inbox, but customers will need to manually export their drafts, scheduled emails, snippets and auto label instructions.

We're winding down the Notion Mail inbox across web, desktop, and iOS on September 22. We launched Notion Mail with a belief that your inbox should think like you—more personal to how you work and over time, more capable with AI. As Notion agents have gotten more capable, we've... pic.twitter.com/ebq7jWadGZ — Notion Mail (@NotionMail) June 25, 2026

The company isn't giving up on email entirely. "As Notion agents have gotten more capable, we've seen more users hand off email workflows to them," the company said in an X post about the change in strategy. "Today, more than half of Notion Mail users manage emails without ever opening their inbox. So, we're going all in on using agents to run your inbox."

Notion offers a solid suite of productivity tools. It began offering Notion Mail after acquiring startup Skiff in 2024.