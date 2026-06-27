The Kindle app for iOS has features your aging Kindle doesn't
Amazon’s Kindle AI features help you read beyond the lines, so long as you have the right ereader.
Amazon is going all-in on bringing artificial intelligence to your reading experience, adding several new smart features to its famed Kindle ereaders. Officially announced in June 2026, the conglomerate frames its AI add-ons as "making it easier to stay immersed in your books" by offering spoiler free recaps and AI assistants capable of bringing context to your reading experience. When combined with your Kindle's previous smart features, which allowed users to do everything from look up definitions to translate foreign languages, the rollout is indicative of an publishing landscape searching for new ways to incorporate emerging technologies into your reading experience, whether you asked for it or not.
Unfortunately, not every reader will have access to Kindle's AI infusion. As it stands, Amazon has rolled out its new recap features to newer Kindle devices and American iOS users. However, its Ask this Book AI chatbot will only be available on the the US-version of its iOS Kindle application, for now. Kindles will be receiving the Ask this Book feature later this year. Likewise, both recaps and Ask this book functionalities are expected to come to Android applications by the end of 2026.
The additions come as Amazon pushes users towards newer models of their flagship ereader. Earlier this year, the Seattle company announced it would discontinue support for its earliest Kindle models. To assuage concerns, Kindle assured users that their older models will continue to function. However, users won't be able to import new titles to their libraries.
In a similar vein, Amazon will not be pushing its latest features update onto its older Kindle models. Instead, the contextual tools will only be available to Kindles released in 2024 or after. With that in mind, the phone application proves a useful workaround, allowing readers to test whether AI functionality is really worth the upgrade.
Previously on Kindle . . .
Amazon pitches its new Recaps functions as something akin to the "previously on ..." segments of popular television shows. Readers can seamlessly return to their favorite series without missing a beat through "quick refreshers" of previous installments, including key plot points and character developments. It's important to note that these recaps are anything but spoiler-free. As someone who judges those that skip to the back of the book, the thought of accidentally reading a recap of a book I've yet to devour sends a cold shiver down my spine. Proceed with cautious.
Readers can discover if Recaps are available for their favorite series in both their Kindle and iOS app. If using your ereader, simply visit the series' page in your Kindle Library and select the "View Recaps" button above the listed books. From there, select the book you'd like a refresher on. You can also select the "View Recaps" via the three dotted menu at the upper righthand corner of your screen. If using your phone, the same option will appear once you select and hold the book grouping in your library.
A new addition to Recaps' functionalities is Amazon's Story So Far feature, which allows readers the option of receiving spoiler free summaries "tailored to your current position in the story." American users can access the feature on all Kindle Scribe devices, as well as any Kindles, Kindle Colorsofts, or Kindle Paperwhites released in 2024 or afterward. Readers married to their older Kindle products can access the upgrade through the iOS app.
It's important to note that these updates are not available for all Kindle books. To learn whether your read is included in the "thousands of best-selling English-language eBooks" eligible for Amazon's newest feature, look for the "Read recap" button when you press and hold a book in your Kindle. To access the feature while reading your book, tap the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the screen.
Your new AI reading assistant
A new AI assistant will be added to your reading experience. In its press release, Amazon states that its chatbot, dubbed Ask this Book, will instantly answer "questions about plot details, character relationships, and thematic elements without disrupting your reading flow." Although these responses will be tailored to your current place in a story, users can also ask the chatbot about the entirety of the book. You can also ask text-specific questions by highlighting passages in your Kindle.
Ask this Book is available on Kindle's iOS application for US customers. The chatbot will be extended to Amazon's newer Kindle devices and Android OS app by the end of 2026. But not all books are eligible for the tool. To learn if your text is within Amazon's AI tutor's wheelhouse, simply highlight any selection of text in your book, where you will see an "ask" symbol besides features like "highlight," "look up," "copy" and "note."
Users can access their Ask this Book assistant in one of several ways. First, you can find the feature in the application's in-book menu. You can find the chatbot in your in-book menu, or access it whenever you highlight a passage in your selected text. From there, tap "ask" and a prompt of suggested questions will appear on the bottom of your screen. You can also type your own question in the grey space below. From there, you can interact with your book assistant exactly like you might any chatbot.
A controversial new feature
Unsurprisingly, Amazon's latest AI features have sparked controversy, as authors, publishing houses, and readers alike criticized the conglomerate for potential copyright infringements. As the Authors Guild points out in a statement, Amazon did not receive prior licensing permission from authors and their publishers to include their work in its chatbot feature. As the Guild argues, the addition of AI features "turns books into searchable, interactive products akin to enhanced ebooks or annotated editions—a new format for which rights should be specifically negotiated."
Amazon, for its part, responded to the Authors Guild by stating that Ask this Book "only uses content from the book as a prompt," rather than to train its underlying LLM. Amazon also noted that the function serves as "a natural language expansion of the search functionality that already exists in Kindle apps and for which no license is required," likening Ask this Book to the internet searches users make throughout their reading processes.
As it stands, authors and publishers have no control over whether their books are included in Amazon's chatbot toolkit. In response to the publishing industry newsletter Publishers Lunch, an Amazon spokesman said that the conglomerate did not provide the ability to opt out of the tool in order to maintain "a consistent reading experience." Moreover, Amazon's dominance of the ebook market further constrains author's ability to opt out of the feature, as Amazon holds an estimated three quarters of the ereader market. On balance, the Authors Guild said the feature "sets a dangerous precedent for the future of licensing for AI features."
Ultimately, the controversy speaks to the ongoing legal battles raging throughout the AI space. Will authors be compensated for their role in AI models? Or will it simply be considered the cost of doing business in an ever-changing ebook landscape? No matter where you fall on the issue, Amazon's latest AI features reflect the forces shaping the next era of book publishing. Whether Amazon's customers feel that the benefits of AI are worth the moral ambiguity it engenders will remain center stage.