California launches tracker for AI-related job losses

California has launched a new portal, which tracks AI-related job losses in the state. According to the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, it's meant to serve as an "early warning system" for widespread job cuts due to artificial intelligence, allowing the government to proactively determine where interventions may be needed the most.

The website says Newsom's office worked with the California Employment Development Department, as well as with the California Policy Lab at the University of California to conduct research to measure AI-related job losses. They use Unemployment Insurance claims data combined with AI exposure measures to come up with the figures in the tracker. Anybody can see the data for themselves, and the tracker will be updated monthly.

As Bloomberg notes, the tracker was built during a time when there's increasing pressure on authorities to be more proactive when it comes to AI-driven job loss. Politicians are keen on being seen as a champion of the masses against AI, even more so for politicians in California, where many big tech companies are based. Newsom, who's believed to be running for president in 2028, recently signed an executive order requiring state agencies to develop plans for offsetting AI's effects on California workers.

The tracker will let you see potential AI exposure by different groups, such as age, education, gender, industry, race and ethnicity, as well as by region. For instance, people in the 25 to 35 age group seems to the most vulnerable to AI-related layoffs, females more so than males. According to researchers who studied the data used by the tracker, however, it shouldn't be used as a definitive guide. The tracker can't actually determine whether particular jobs were eliminated due to AI, and the trends seen in it could be caused by other economic factors.