Are smart bulbs more expensive to run than standard LEDs?

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Smart bulbs have really caught on in recent years, and it's easy to see why. They are a breeze to use, work exactly as advertised and offer a simplified introduction into the world of smart home automation. Also, there's just something fun about barking "turn the lights off" like a spoiled monarch and getting the bulb to do your bidding.

Smart bulbs tend to be filled with some nifty, albeit relatively simple, tech, leaving many to wonder if they use more energy than traditional LED bulbs. After all, they do contain more components to enable communication with your smartphone or Wi-Fi. So are these gadgets truly energy efficient or does the convenience come with a price?

Do smart bulbs use more energy than standard LED bulbs?

The answer is yes. Smart bulbs do use a tad bit more energy than regular LED bulbs. This is due to the nature of the technology. The two types of bulbs use the same amount of energy when illuminating a space, but standard LEDs draw no power when turned off. Smart bulbs do draw a bit of power when not in use, so they can remain connected to Wi-Fi or a hub.

According to a 2019 study published in ScienceDirect, "when a user turns off a smart LED bulb from a mobile device, the bulb stops emitting light; however it is constantly consuming power." The study found that of the 30 smart LED bulbs tested, 21 had standby power consumption levels of less than 0.5 watts, which met the requirement set out by the Energy Star program.

How much more energy does a smart bulb use?

Smart bulbs use very little electricity in standby mode. This varies depending on the manufacturer and model, but we've found devices like the TP-Link Tapo that are advertised as consuming about 0.2 watts in standby, while Philips Hue stated in a whitepaper that most of its "more modern products" consume less than 0.5 watts while in standby mode.

A single bulb's standby power consumption will increase your energy bill by $0.35 to $1.30 per year, though this will vary depending on local utility costs. For many, this difference in consumption will be negligible and won't impede smart bulb adoption.

The US Department of Energy notes that devices left in standby mode make up around 5 to 10 percent of a home's total electricity use. The biggest standby power thieves are things like microwaves, televisions, routers and computers, though.

Can you still save money in the long run?

Absolutely. The additional power draw of a smart bulb is so small that the various benefits offered could offset the cost and even reverse it. One of the primary functions of a smart bulb is the ability to turn it on or off at will via an app or smart assistant. Another primary function is the ability to create schedules. Taken together, this can drastically reduce the amount of time the bulb is being used. Many models even allow for dimming, which further lowers the energy load.

Are there any other hidden costs with smart bulbs?

There is one other fairly significant cost factor, but it's not hidden at all. That's the price of the actual bulbs. Smart bulbs tend to be more expensive to purchase when compared to regular bulbs. Traditional LEDs cost anywhere from $1.50 to $4 per bulb, and combo packs can lower the price even further. Smart bulbs start at around $6, in the case of IKEA's latest offering, and shoot all the way up to around $90. However, the average price sits at around $8 to $15 per bulb. Combo packs can help keep costs down.

Do smart bulbs last longer than traditional LEDs?

No, but it's a bit more complicated than that. Smart bulbs are typically rated slightly under traditional LED bulbs when it comes to lifespan. This is primarily because of the additional components involved with a smart bulb, which can wear down as the years go on. On paper, regular LEDs last for 20 to 40 years and smart bulb LEDs last anywhere from 15 to 25 years.

Once again, this can be offset by the nature of the technology. Smart bulbs won't stay powered on as long as old-school light bulbs, but the added control options will likely translate to a more economical usage schedule.