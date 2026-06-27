Anthropic gets US government's permission to redeploy its Mythos cybersecurity AI model

The US government has given Anthropic permission to redeploy Mythos 5 to "a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure," the company has announced on X. While Anthropic didn't say how many organizations will see their access restored, Semafor has reported that the company has gotten permission to redeploy its strongest cybersecurity model to more than 100 institutions in the US, including major corporations and government agencies.

Anthropic said that it's redeploying Mythos 5 quickly and continuing to work with the government to expand access even further. It's also in talks with the government make Fable 5 available for use again, but it didn't give a timeline for it.

If you'll recall, Anthropic blocked all its customers' access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5, its model designed to bring many of Mythos' capabilities to the public, on June 12. The company explained at the time that the government wanted it to suspend all foreign nationals' access to its models, even if they're in the US and working for Anthropic itself. The government reportedly gave Anthropic the directive after being warned by Amazon and other companies that the models could be jailbroken and used by bad actors. US authorities were also reportedly concerned that a China-linked group had gained access to Mythos 5.

According to Semafor, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote a letter to Anthropic to tell them his decision. "I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model," he reportedly wrote. "Anthropic has committed to work with the US government on protocols and standards and releases" for its models, he added. Lutnick's letter also revealed that Anthropic made significant progress to get the block lifted by having daily talks with the government over the past two weeks.