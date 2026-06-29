Should you still worry about OLED burn-In in 2026?

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) televisions have revolutionized the home viewing experience. By ensuring that every pixel in your display is individually illuminated, OLED screens enhance images by providing deeper contrasts, fast refresh rates, and wide viewing angles. Despite these gains, early OLED televisions came with significant drawbacks. One notable problem was known as burn-in, in which OLED displays retain images even after they left the screen.

Burn-in is an unfortunate byproduct of OLED's organic pixels, or diodes, which are more delicate than the synthetic ones used in LED screens. OLED screens also don't use an extra light source, such as a backlight, for illumination. Instead, each pixel self illuminates and shuts down when not displaying color, creating more vibrant hues and deeper blacks. Although self-illumination enables better contrast ratios, it also asks each individual pixels to take on more direct energy. When asked to do so for long periods, it causes the pixels to wear down unevenly. Image retention is the ghostly remnant of this uneven degradation.

Burn-in is most likely to occur when parts of a display remains static, particularly with high brightness, as hotter diodes degrade faster. An obvious case would be a still picture or paused program which remains on the screen. Other common instances include television logos and chyrons, program menus, news tickers, and even subtitles. Black bars from letterboxing or 4:3 aspect ratios can also affect panels as those pixels won't degrade while others do. As a whole, static images, when constantly on your screen, can leave their ghostly remanence upon your otherwise vibrant OLED display.