Here's your daily reminder that you don't own digital content

Sony has notified customers in a handful of European countries that they'll soon lose access to some movies that they've purchased through the PlayStation Store due to the upcoming expiration of a licensing deal with Studio Canal. If you bought any of the movies on the list in affected regions, which includes hundreds of titles, "it will be removed from your video library" on September 1, according to the warning. It's yet another frustrating reminder that paying for a digital product doesn't actually equate ownership — when licenses expire or servers are shut down, your purchased content might go right with them.

The PlayStation Store posted the notice about the termination of Studio Canal movies on several regional pages, including those for UK, French, Italian and Spanish customers. Don't get your hopes up for a refund, either. The notice doesn't mention anything of the sort. The expiration date is still a few months away, though, so there's still a chance things could change. The PlayStation Store was set to pull Discovery shows a few years back due to licensing issues, but it ultimately worked out a new licensing agreement so it could reverse course on their planned removal.