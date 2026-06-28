Apple's touchscreen MacBook reportedly won't wait for the M7 chips

Apple may be skipping over the M6 generation of its Pro and Max chips, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's pushing back the release of its rumored touchscreen laptop. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook will launch with the high-end M5 chips that came out earlier this year. The 14-inch and 16-inch models are still expected to be released between the end of 2026 and early 2027, as Gurman has previously reported. The next iteration of the touch MacBook will get the M7 chips not too far down the line.

According to Gurman, who spoke to sources with knowledge of the plans, the M7 versions are already in the advanced testing stage and could arrive by the end of 2027. The touchscreen MacBook will reportedly usher in a slew of changes on top of the touch display. That includes bringing over the Dynamic Island interface from the iPhone, an OLED screen and "an updated industrial design," Gurman reports.

Apple is expected to introduce its M7 chip in early 2027, followed a few months later by the M7 Pro and Max. Gurman has also reported that we may see the M7 Ultra in 2028.