Don't like Gemini? Here's how to roll back to Google Assistant on your Android phone

So, you're here because Gemini is driving you nuts. It's a pretty common sentiment about the AI assistant, especially for those who use their phones to control their smart home devices. Even if you don't use your Android phone to control your smart home, you may still want to get rid of Gemini because it takes too long to respond or it can't even understand your commands in the first place. Maybe it gives you inaccurate weather forecasts and information about nearest establishments. Or maybe, it just keeps failing at the most basic tasks and has been throwing you too many errors. You're not the only one tired of seeing "Something went wrong, please try again."

Whatever your reason is, you don't have to keep using Gemini if you don't want to. Below, we've listed out steps you can follow so you can go back to using Google Assistant on your Android phone. If you want to get Gemini out of your other Google apps (like Gmail or Chrome), you can refer to our previously published guides as well.