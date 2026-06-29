Tidal isn't banning AI music, but it won't pay people who upload it

Tidal revealed its sweeping policy on AI-generated music that details exactly how the music streaming service will handle this growing phenomenon. The music-streaming platform explained on its website that it would demonetize any music that's identified as 100 percent AI-generated. Tidal is still allowing tracks made with AI on its platform, but will slap a tag on anything that's 100 percent AI-generated so its users are aware.

"Tidal's priority is ensuring royalties go to original works directly produced, written, and performed by people," the policy read. "We will therefore not knowingly attribute royalties to music we identify as wholly AI-generated."

In the future, Tidal said that it would attach the AI-generated tag to anything that's "substantially AI-generated" once AI detection tools get better. For now, Tidal said that it would hold AI content on its platform to "a higher standard of content integrity." More specifically, Tidal said that any AI-generated music that "exploits an individual's or group's music, name or likeness, deceives listeners, or diminishes the quality of our service" would not be tolerated, along with any fraudulent activity like suspicious streaming or upload activity. According to Tidal's post on X, this new policy will go into effect on July 15.

Tidal's latest decision is similar to one of its competitors, who also demonetizes streams of AI-made tracks. Earlier this year, Deezer put out a report that AI-generated songs made up almost half of daily uploads. However, the French streaming platform said it only allows a small percentage of AI-generated music on its platform, with a majority of these streams being demonetized. Even streaming giant Spotify has employed its own way to address the wave of AI-generated music, introducing a "Verified by Spotify" badge that isn't eligible for AI-generated music or personas.