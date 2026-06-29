The LG StanbyME 2 Max is a standalone 32-inch touchscreen display that costs $1,300

LG just announced the standalone StanbyME 2 Max touchscreen display. This 32-inch screen offers 4K visuals and around 4.5 hours of battery life, meaning you can move it around the home or office without it being tethered to anything.

To that end, it ships with a floor stand that can be placed just about anywhere, and the display can be detached from the stand entirely. It runs a custom operating system that allows native access to streaming apps, FAST channels and productivity tools, including video-calling tech. It features LG's α8 AI Processor Gen3, which powers algorithms that adjust the picture and audio based on the content being viewed and the ambient conditions of the room. It also integrates with Dolby Atmos and includes side-firing speakers.

Of course, there are traditional HDMI and USB ports for those who want to use this as a monitor to display content other than what's offered by the built-in OS. This could be a convenient way to quickly set up a gaming console or a work laptop. It also supports mirroring from smartphones and the like.

The battery life comes in at a respectable 4.5 hours. This isn't a lot for, say, a modern phone, but this is basically a full featured smart display with plenty of bells and whistles.

This technology has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. The first StanbyME display came out in 2021 and only offered three hours of battery life and a smaller screen. It also maxed out at 1080p. The only major downside here is the price. The thing costs $1,300, which is a lot for a display even if it can be pulled around the house at will. As a final note, yes it's actually spelled "StanbyME." We aren't sure where the "D" went either.