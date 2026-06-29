Google expands personalized intelligence to Gemini app image creation

If you're looking to generate images in the Gemini app, Google is making it easier to reference details about your digital life in your requests. Personalized intelligence is rolling out to Nano Banana and Google Photos for all eligible users in the US. Google first introduced this feature earlier in the spring, but only for subscribers to the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans. It allows you to give the chatbot access to your information in other Google services, such as Gmail and Google Photos, so it will draw on those details when you make image requests. It means Gemini will be able to more immediately understand and act on requests for images of you or your friends and family.

To generate and edit images, access is limited to anyone over age 18 on a personal account, although people age 13 and up can use the image generation side of the tool. The supported languages are Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.