Shark's new PowerDetect Transformer turns into three different types of vacuum

Shark has launched a new PowerDetect vacuum called the "Transformer," because well, it transforms into three different types of vacuum. The whole setup is an upright vacuum with a big canister attached to it, but you can remove the canister (with, apparently, one click) to turn it into a stick vacuum that can fit into more places. Finally, you can remove the wand and attach one of its accompanying heads to turn it into a handheld vacuum.

For this particular design, the company removed the typical bulky hoses commonly found in upright models. The full-size upright has the most powerful suction and is best used when deep cleaning carpets and hardwood floors. It shares its dual-brushroll system, which was designed to capture more dirt, debris and hair than its single-brush counterparts, with the stick form. Shark says the dual-brushroll system can actively remove hair wrapping into it while cleaning, so you don't have to go in with scissors to remove them from the brushes.

The stick and handheld vacuum forms share a smaller canister near the handle, where the dirt goes every time you use them. When you're done cleaning, just put the Transformer back together, and that smaller canister will automatically empty into the bigger one. No need to manually empty dirt from two dust cups. You can get the Shark PowerDetect Transformer right now from the company's website and TikTok shop for $529. For $650, you can get the vacuum bundled with several tools and heads meant for homes with pets.

Upright vacuums that turn into sticks aren't that uncommon these days, but Shark's trio system is pretty unique. That said, Eufy also launched a transforming model last year, particularly a robot vacuum that turns into a stick and a handheld.