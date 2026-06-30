The Super Mario Galaxy Movie launches onto Peacock on July 30

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be available to stream via Peacock on July 30. This is good news for busy parents, as there's no better movie to plop the kids in front of while you do something else. After all, we'll be deep into summer at that point.

The film is already available as a digital download and as quaint item of physical media. The digital version came out in May and the Blu-Ray/DVD came out in June.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was a massive hit, making over $1 billion. We found it to be a fairly loud and boring affair, but the same could be said for the first one. The plot barely holds together, but there are a bunch of Nintendo Easter eggs for the nostalgia addicts out there. Star Fox protagonist Fox McCloud even shows up, as does Yoshi.

In any event, you can find out what all the fuss is about on July 30. The next big Nintendo movie is the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. This one's being directed by Wes Ball, who made the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It hits theaters on April 30, 2027.