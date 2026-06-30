Netflix used AI to put Gene Wilder's voice into a new reality show

Netflix has worked with ElevenLabs to develop a recreation of Gene Wilder's voice for use in an upcoming unscripted reality show inspired by Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wilder played chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka in the 1971 film adaptation of the book and the gen-AI version of his voice will be used in a competition program with challenges inspired by the both the book and the film.

Variety reported that the recreation was done in collaboration with Wilder's estate and with the approval of his wife, which does seem like the bare minimum of common decency when recreating a deceased performer. But as so often happens when I hear about AI-generated imitations of celebrities, my biggest question is: why?

The AI-generated version of Wilder's voice appears to be in use in the show's trailer, and it does sound like his take on Willy Wonka. But it's eerie to hear that familiar voice narrating B-roll of a set that looks just like a production exec's idea of whimsy. And it's true that his portrayal of the chaotic chocolatier was one of Wilder's more iconic roles (although he's also very well-known for his many appearances across the hilarious filmography of Mel Brooks). But Willy Wonka originated in a book and is ripe for re-interpretation by other performers. Wilder might have been the best to do it, but he's not the only actor to embody the character to date.

My immediate reaction is that paying to try and recapture a particular performance with AI is both a stunt to draw attention and a way to avoid paying a real actor to do a similar job. I'm willing to be wrong and for this to be tastefully done in a way that fans and AI critics alike will appreciate. But I'm not expecting that.