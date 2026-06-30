Discord now runs natively on Meta Quest headsets

Discord is available on the Meta Quest as a native app. It's been a bit of a long wait for people who wanted to use the social network on their VR headsets; Meta shared last year that a dedicated app was on the way from Discord. As so often happens, resourceful and/or savvy players found workarounds to access the platform on their VR headsets in the interim. But the native app seems like a notable improvement to the experience over sideloading or other cobbled-together solutions.

The Meta Quest app for Discord offers all the usual signature features, with access to the same servers, DMs and calls as the other versions. It offers some enhanced features, like automatically taking advantage of the VR headset's built-in mic for calls and allowing the Discord interface to remain pinned within the play space while in game. The app will support streaming gameplay directly to Discord from the Meta Quest and you'll be able to join Discord calls with your Meta avatar, if you're into that.