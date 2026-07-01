BMW's X5 finally goes electric with an impressive 435 miles of range

BMW has unveiled its new X5 lineup, and for the first time, there's a fully electric version among the many powertrain options. The iX5 60 xDrive EV offers impressive range and power, along with an all-new design that features wild new "X" shaped headlights.

In the past, BMW has used separate platforms for its EV and ICE vehicles, with X3 and iX3 series being a good example of that. However, the X5 will offer a common platform and BMW's "Neue Klasse" styling for its numerous power options. Along with the EV, those include gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and even hydrogen. BMW says that the larger X5 platform will work with all of those powertrains without compromises.

The iX5 60 xDrive comes with BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology. With a massive 140kWh battery (smaller options will be available later) and 800 volt architecture, it offers up to 435 miles of EPA range. That would make it one of the longest-range vehicles available for sale in North America, with only pickups like the Chevrolet Silverado EV 8WT offering larger batteries. It will charge quickly, as well, thanks to the 450kW bi-directional charging capability. BMW has yet to provide exact charging times, but some napkin math suggests it could charge to 80 percent in about 20 minutes at the maximum 450kW.

BMW

With dual 325 horsepower and 245 horsepower rear and front motors, the iX5 60 xDrive puts 570 total horsepower to the ground. That will allow it to accelerate from 0 to 62 MPH in just 4.7 seconds, not bad for a 6,371 pound vehicle. By the way, that 3.18 ton weight makes it BMW's heaviest regular production vehicle and a true pedestrian hazard. To make such a big vehicle drive decently, BMW equipped the iX5 with a full air suspension, and you can get it with optional active anti-roll bars and four-wheel steering.

The new X headlights are a fun way to complement the X5 branding, despite the resemblance to Elon Musk's X logo (and a slightly morbid connotation). You'll also notice a lack of door handles, with those having been replaced by button-operated "winglet" handles to make the iX5 more streamlined. Doors can be opened and closed using either the key fob or BMW's app. Two other BMW signature X5 and electric design features have also been banished: the split folding tailgate and and iDrive knob.

Styling otherwise isn't too controversial, with a more squarish body, several new creases and fenders that flare a bit more than before. You also see the vertically aligned kidney "Iconic Glow" front-end found on other Neue Klasse vehicles. Inside, much has changed as well. The iX5 has a massive new 17.9-inch center touchscreen, along with an optional 14.6-inch passenger display. It's also equipped with BMW's new vertical spoke steering wheel.

BMW

The sound system is impressive, with a standard 280-watt 12-speaker system or optional Bowers & Wilkins Dolby Atmos system pumping out up to 775 watts. The Panoramic iDrive assisted driving and infotainment systems are powered by BMW's Operating System X software (based on Android Open-Source Project). It offers an "extensive app, video and gaming portfolio," BMW explains, or you can use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot. Drivers will also have the option of using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, fortunately.

The fully-electric iX5 60 eDrive will start at $79,800 (destination charges excluded) and should be on dealer lots by the end of 2026. BMW is also offering the X5 50e plug-in hybrid at $77,500, and the standard ICE X5 40 will start at $69,800. Those prices seem... reasonable? considering BMW's luxury branding and an average US car price around $50,000.