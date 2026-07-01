Fufjilm launches special waterproof and black-and-white editions of its retro QuickSnap instant cameras

Most people carry a comically powerful camera in their pockets at all times, but analog alternatives endure — even the ones you have to throw in the bin once you're done with them. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its one-time use QuickSnap camera, Fujifilm has announced two new versions of the trusty disposable snapper.

The QuickSnap Black and White is pretty self-explanatory. You shoot on a 27-shot roll of ISO 400 black-and-white negative film. It's not waterproof, but you get a built-in, switch-activated flash with a range of around 10 feet. And that's about it. Like most instant cameras, the QuickSnap offers a straight-forward point-and-shoot experience that's perfectly suited to chronicling a vacation or a night out.

Also new is the QuickSnap Active, a waterproof, rugged version of the disposable camera that replaces the current waterproof QuickSnap. This one comes in protective housing and includes a wrist strap. The QuickSnap Active also features 27 exposures on its ISO 800 Color negative film. You don't get flash, but the tradeoff is waterproofing up to 35 feet.

Both cameras will be available in the fall, with the black-and-white camera costing $22.90 and the QuickSnap Active coming in at a slightly more expensive $24.75.