X is making a fresh push for live video with new creator payouts

Don't be surprised if you see more live streams on X over the next month. While live streaming isn't a new feature for the social network, it's not a feature you'd commonly associate with it. Now, the company has launched a live streaming command center called Live Studio, with tools creators need to go live more easily, along with new payouts to incentivize them.

In a couple of posts on X, the company's head of product has announced that it will be "rewarding creators who live stream by allocating $1 million" for them in the upcoming cycle. Nikita Bier didn't expound on how the payouts will be structured, but he said more details will follow. He did post a demo of the new live streaming command center inside Creator Studio, however, to show how it works.

Within the command center, users will be able to create a new stream, give it a title and upload a thumbnail that viewers will see before it goes live. They can schedule it to begin at a specific hour on a certain day and then choose who gets to be able to watch it. Live streams can be limited to verified accounts, the accounts a creator follows or their subscribers, but they can also be visible to everyone on X. Live Studio also shows creators their viewers' comments and how their steam is doing, including the number of concurrent viewers, the countries they're from and the devices they use.

Live streaming on X is exclusively available to users paying $3 a month for an X Premium subscription. Whether X has improved its live streaming infrastructure over the past few years remains to be seen. In 2023, Ron DeSantis was supposed to announce his presidential bid on the platforms' live audio streaming service Spaces, but X's servers were "kind of melting" and prevented him from doing so. And then a year later, Elon Musk was supposed to interview President Trump, as well, but his Spaces live crashed and became inaccessible.