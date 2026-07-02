Tesla has been in decline, sales-wise, for a couple of years now. However, that looks to be reversing a bit. The company just announced delivery statistics for the second quarter of 2026 and the news is good for once. It delivered roughly 480,000 vehicles globally during this time period, which is a 25 percent increase from a year ago.

It's also above what Wall Street had estimated the results would be. This is the first year-over-year delivery growth the company has experienced in two years. The bulk of these deliveries come from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, accounting for around 468,000 units. Other vehicles, including the Cybertruck and Model X, make up the remaining 12,000 deliveries. The Cybertruck still remains a failure with consumers, though it has found great success in the world of Elon Musk-owned companies.

What's driving this sudden increase in sales — have people softened to CEO Musk? After all, he hasn't exactly changed his divisive rhetoric and tactics. Earlier this week he retweeted a post on X that promoted violence against immigrants and unspecified "traitors." He's also been called out for sharing anti-immigrant posts amid the recent wave of violence against immigrants in the UK, following a Belfast stabbing. Musk's DOGE has even been accused of causing the deaths of over 600,000 people throughout the world by killing the USAID program. It's been reported that the majority of these deaths were children. So no, Musk is still Musk.

The world has changed though, which could be contributing to the sales boost. There's been a war in Iran since February, which has majorly impacted gas prices. Costs have come down a bit, for now, but the Q2 sales results represent the period of time when these prices were at their worst.

The rising fuel costs have also given Tesla a new foothold in Europe. It recently announced a major expansion to its Gigafactory in Berlin, with a plan to increase production to 7,500 vehicles per week by October. Germany recently introduced a new subsidy program to encourage EV adoption, which offers low-income households nearly $7,000 (USD) to assist with their purchase or lease.

Finally, there's the matter of stock. As previously stated, Tesla has had a rough couple of years. For instance, the company produced 50,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in Q1. This means there were plenty of cars on-hand to suit curious customers when the price of gas became too much to endure.

We don't know if this trend will hold, especially when some of those external factors settle down. Today's news seems to have inexplicably caused Tesla's stock to tank by around seven percent.