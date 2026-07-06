Why are people ditching wireless earbuds, and are wired headphones really making a comeback?

You may be noticing something while out and about: people are wearing wired headphones again. After years of declining sales, wired headphones are back in a major way. Sales surged throughout the latter half of 2025 and this trend continues today. What's going on? Why are people ditching Bluetooth headphones in favor of wires? Let's take a look at the issues impacting wireless headphones and what factors may be playing into this shift.

Wired headphones offer better sound for the money

Modern wireless headphones and earbuds can sound absolutely fantastic, but not everyone can afford the latest Bowers & Wilkins product or Apple's AirPods Max. Many wired headphones offer similar sonic performance to high-end Bluetooth products, but don't cost $400 to $500. For instance, Sennheiser's latest HD400U wired headphones cost $100 and handle 24-bit audio at a sample rate of 96kHz. That's the same metric as the wireless Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, which costs $450. Money is tight nowadays.

Bluetooth isn't always more convenient

Bluetooth headphones are often advertised as the easiest and simplest way to listen to music. There are no wires, so no headaches, right? However, that's not exactly true in real life. Battery life can be a real sticking point for some, myself included. The juice always seems to run out right when I'm in the middle of a walk, forcing me to pay attention to the (yuck) outside world.

This is compounded by the audio source. Bluetooth drains a phone's battery, which could also cut the music short. Wired headphones offer a solution to both of these battery issues. Batteries also decay and fail, and most headphones aren't designed for them to be user-replaceable. When the battery goes, the headphones tend to hit the trash heap.

Bluetooth devices also rely on the crowded 2.4GHz frequency band for transmission. In other words, they are prone to signal interference, audio stuttering, lag and dropped connections. Once again, wired headphones don't experience any of that, unless the wire gets frayed or something. (Keep wired headphones away from cats. Trust me on this one.)

Consumers have grown weary of modern tech

We all feel it. People are getting a little sick of modern tech and opting for vintage-style substitutes. Dedicated point-and-shoot cameras surged in sales throughout 2025, even more so than wired headphones. Vinyl records have been in the midst of a comeback for years now, surpassing $1 billion in sales in 2025. Even mechanical watches are in the middle of a resurgence.

There's no one reason for this. Some people are turned off by AI being stuffed into everything, while others are turned off by the unsavory people doing the stuffing. Economic factors also come into play here. It's simply too expensive for a regular person to stay on top of the latest tech trends, especially given how prices have been skyrocketing on just about everything. For wired headphones and old-school gadgets that don't use RAM or any of the other components AI continues to gobble up, prices have remained fairly static.

Others are simply tired of predatory algorithms, IP theft and surveillance machines disguised as must-have fashion accessories. All of this taken together kind of puts a patina of ooze on the whole industry, especially for younger generations. Tech is perceived as kind of lame right now.

Wired headphones have become a fashion statement

There's one final piece of the puzzle here. Celebrities and influencers have jumped into the wired headphone thing pretty aggressively, turning them into something of a fashion statement.

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp have all been spotted wearing wired headphones in recent months, among others. There's even a popular Instagram account called Wired It Girls that shows off women wearing this type of headphone.

Downsides still exist with wired headphones

It's not all sunshine and roses in wired headphone land. There's the issue of interoperability. Modern gadgets typically offer a USB-C port, and there are newer wired headphones that take advantage of this. However, many devices still use traditional headphone jacks, USB-A ports and Lightning ports. It's highly unlikely you'll be able to use a pair of wired headphones with every gadget in the home without springing for a dongle or two.

In the case of modern smartphones, you likely won't be able to listen to music via a wired connection and charge the device at the same time. This is the kind of thing that caused Bluetooth headphones to blow up in the first place.

It's also worth noting that despite the recent spike in popularity, wired headphones are still a niche product, especially when compared to wireless models. Wireless headphones still account for around 60 to 72 percent of the market, depending on the study. Wired models have, however, taken a bite into that over the past year or so.