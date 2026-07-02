Meta has released an app for making generative AI games

Meta appears to have soft-launched a new app called Pocket that's aimed at getting people to vibe-code their own minigames. Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted Pocket and posted about it to X today, but reporting platform AppFigures told TechCrunch that the app has been available on both iOS and Android since June 29. Though the app is listed publicly, it's not available in the US on any of the half dozen phone models associated with our Google accounts, and a help page on Meta's site says "the Pocket app is not yet available everywhere."

The company has not made any public announcement yet about the launch or where the app is being trialed. We've reached out for comment and will update this post if we receive a response.

#Meta is working on a new app called Pocket 👀 ℹ️ A new creative platform to make and share gizmos. pic.twitter.com/zFjMU5jj1U — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 2, 2026

From cosmetic tweaks to a standalone app for AI slop, Meta has been going gangbusters on getting artificial intelligence into its services in the past year. TechCrunch suggested that Pocket may be the result of the company wholesale hiring the team behind of Gizmo, an app that used AI to create interactive experiences based on prompts from users, earlier this year. Pocket uses that exact same nomenclature, dubbing itself "a creative platform for making and sharing gizmos" in the app listing, and the Play Store shortcode of "com.facebook.gizmo" does little to dispel the notion either.