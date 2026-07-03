Tesla's Model Y L finally comes to the US with six seats and a $62,000 price tag

Tesla has finally launched the Model Y Long Wheelbase in the US and Puerto Rico and has started taking orders for the variant, almost a year after the company released it in China. The Model Y Long Wheelbase has a three-row six-seat configuration, with heated seats and touchscreen displays on the first and second rows. It has a six-inch wheelbase extension that the other Model Ys in the US lack. Tesla says the trunk can still fit a 28-inch and a 20-inch suitcase each despite the three rows, and the vehicle's frunk (front trunk) can hold an additional 20-inch suitcase.

Both second and third rows have a one-touch fold feature, while the second row has powered armrests and the third one has power recline. They both have side air bags optimized for them, and seats come with either 50W charging pads or charging ports.

The model has 325 miles of range, just two miles shorter than the Premium non-Long Wheelbase version, and can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Buyers will get free access to Supervised Full Self Driving for 12 months before they have to pay $99 a month for the driver assistance feature. They also get 12 months of Supercharging for free.

The Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase has a base price of $61,990, almost $22,000 more than the most basic Model Y and $12,000 more than the non-Long Wheelbase Premium variant. Tesla will start delivering the vehicles sometime between September and October this year.