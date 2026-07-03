Engadget Podcast: Who needs Valve's Steam Machine?

Valve's Steam Machine is finally here! But while it lives up to much of the hype, its high price makes us wonder who it's really for. In this episode, Senior Writer Jessica Conditt joins to talk about her experience with the Steam Machine and how it compares to consoles (which have also gotten very expensive). Also, we discuss Sony's bombshell announcement about killing physical PlayStation discs in 2028 and Xbox's confusing array of layoffs.