Engadget Podcast: Who needs Valve's Steam Machine?
Plus, we dive into Sony dumping PlayStation discs.
Valve
Valve's Steam Machine is finally here! But while it lives up to much of the hype, its high price makes us wonder who it's really for. In this episode, Senior Writer Jessica Conditt joins to talk about her experience with the Steam Machine and how it compares to consoles (which have also gotten very expensive). Also, we discuss Sony's bombshell announcement about killing physical PlayStation discs in 2028 and Xbox's confusing array of layoffs.
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Topics
- The base price for the Steam Machine is $1,049, who's interested at that amount? – 1:09
- Sony is giving up on physical discs come 2028 – 23:08
- Xbox layoffs could cut Arkane, Double Fine, and other marquee studios – 32:02
- A slow drip of news on Apple's touchscreen laptop, the MacBook Ultra, is leaking – 45:24
- Cherlynn Low's hands-on with the new Meta Glasses – 47:07
- Pop culture picks – 52:09
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien