Tesla expands robotaxi service to small section of Miami

Miami residents are getting another option for autonomous taxi services, at least for those who live in a specific portion of the Floridian city. As posted on X, Tesla has expanded its Robotaxi service to a small section of West Miami.

Like we saw with the robotaxi rollout for Dallas and Houston earlier this year, Tesla is limiting its initial Miami availability to outside of the busy downtown. However, customers were already seen riding in unsupervised Tesla robotaxis in videos circulating on X. Notably, the Teslas are seen operating without a safety monitor in the car, which was a controversial inclusion when the company first rolled out its autonomous ridehailing service in Austin, Texas. We're expecting Tesla to expand the geographic scope of its Miami robotaxi service eventually, considering it expanded availability to the entirety of the Austin metro last month.

For those wondering why Tesla is expanding to Miami, the city is already home to Waymo's autonomous robotaxis that kicked off in January. Similarly, Zoox is targeting an expansion to Miami and has begun testing its fleet with its employees as of this year. Beyond Miami, Tesla's roadmap includes introducing its robotaxi service to more cities across the US, including Phoenix and Las Vegas along with Orlando and Tampa, Fla.