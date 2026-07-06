Bentley teases the Torcal, its first electric vehicle

Bentley has confirmed that it will finally add an electric car to its lineup. The luxury British automaker (now owned by Volkswagen) displayed a teaser image of its new EV, called the Torcal, and said it would be fully revealed in London on September 23rd. "Our new Torcal sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters, and may just be the most considered car in our history," said Bentley CEO Frank-Steffern Walliser in a statement.

The Torcal will join the Bentayga, Bacalar and Batur in the company's lineup. As with those models, it will take its name from a natural landmark, the El Torcal de Antequera rock formation in Spain, while also borrowing from the Latin word for "torque." Bentley first announced in 2021 that it would launch an electric SUV.

The vehicle was spotted being tested in the Arctic Circle earlier this year; photos showed a fastback-like aesthetic, partially inspired by last year's EXP 15 design concept. The vehicle was also seen at Germany's Nurburgring track with a wild wrap to disguise its look. Spy photos there caught parts of the interior in red leather and black Alcantara, along with a large curved display and mechanical tactile controls.

"In the coming weeks, more updates on the Bentley Torcal will be revealed in the build up to the 23 September," Bentley wrote. "New in concept, yet Bentley to its core, the Torcal carries forward the craftsmanship and performance that have defined the brand since 1919."