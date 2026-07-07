Marshall's Acton IV and Stanmore IV speakers come with customizable buttons

Marshall has launched its next-generation Acton and Stanmore vintage-inspired home speakers, four years after the previous models came out. The Acton IV and Stanmore IV cabinets are made from 100 percent wood and come with PU leather wrapping. While both speakers retain the model lines' analogue feel, Marshall equipped it with an upgraded media jog dial and power switch. The company also added M-buttons that users can customize to instantly activate Spotify Tap and play music or to quickly activate their preferred equalizer settings.

In addition, Marshall designed better tweeters and waveguides (the funnel-like device around the driver) for Acton IV and Stanmore IV, which enable them to disperse sounds more evenly across larger rooms. Stanmore, as the larger of the two, will still have a bigger coverage area than Acton, which is more suited for smaller spaces like bedrooms. Marshall also promises a more powerful bass and clearer, reacher sounds for both models.

Both speakers also come with RCA input, which can be used to connect them with devices like record players. Owners can link them with other devices by connecting a lead with a 3.5 mm stereo jack to the AUX input on the top panel of the speakers, as well. Since both speakers support Marshall's Auracast technology, users will be able to play the same tunes with a setup that has multiple Acton IV and Stanmore IV devices. But they can also connect their older speakers to their new ones via Marshall's streaming hub, Heddon.

The company launched Heddon back in January to give people an easy way to link multiple older Marshall speakers together. It costs $300 on its own, but buyers can get it for free if they purchase two or more eligible speakers from Marshall's website. Acton IV and Stanmore IV are now available from the website (and select retailers) in cream and black for $300 and $400, respectively.