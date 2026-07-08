The best Roku feature for night owls you probably aren't using
An essential trick for late-night binge sessions.
If you're someone who likes to stay up late and watch TV, you've probably resorted to hiding away in bed with Netflix open on your phone so as not to disturb roommates or family members. There, in the dark, you hold the phone up to your face, squinting at the tiny shapes of the actors onscreen while the glorious expanse of your television sits abandoned the next room over.
But it doesn't need to be this way. Modern smart TV operating systems such as Roku, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV are full of small conveniences that go unnoticed by many, and one of the most useful is support for Bluetooth. That means you can enjoy the biggest screen in your house even when your significant other is sleeping, or while your roommate is having a Zoom conference you could swear has been going on for six hours. Simply stuff your AirPods into your ears and enjoy big screen content at full volume.
On Roku, the process is slightly more complicated compared to other platforms, but only during setup. Some newer Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs can directly connect to Bluetooth, but the majority cannot, and you will need your smartphone to make everything work. On other platforms, the process will be much more familiar and will only require a simple pairing process with your Bluetooth device.
Excellent news for roommates: Roku supports headphones
While other smart TV operating systems allow you to directly connect your Bluetooth headphones or speakers to your TV, set-top box, or streaming dongle, most Roku devices require you to use your phone as an intermediary (check which Roku devices support a direct connection). You'll first need to download the Roku app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Press the home button on your Roku remote, then navigate to "Settings" from the text menu on the left side of the screen in Roku's recently redesigned user interface. Select "System," then "Advanced System Settings," and click on "Control by Mobile Devices." Ensure that network access is set to either "Permissive" or "Enabled."
Return to your smartphone and ensure that it is connected to the same Wi-Fi access point as your Roku. Open the Roku app and tap the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. You should see your Roku device listed. Tap on it to connect the app to the Roku. Tap on it again to enter the virtual remote.
Below the purple directional pad, you will see a grid of icons. Select the headphone icon from the top right of that grid. Audio from your Roku will now play through your phone. If no headphones are connected to your phone, audio will instead play through your phone's built-in speakers. The upshot of this is that you don't have to use Bluetooth headphones. Wired headphones or earbuds plugged directly into your phone will also work.
How to use Bluetooth headphones with Google TV or Amazon Fire TV
Other smart TV operating systems on the best streaming devices for 2026, including Google TV and Amazon Fire TV, also support wireless audio. Unlike Roku, they allow you to connect headphones directly to your streaming device. The connection process is relatively straightforward.
On a Google TV device such as a Google TV Streamer or Chromecast with Google TV, hold down your home button until the quick settings panel appears, then select "Bluetooth." Select "Pair remote or accessory" from the subsequent screen. Place your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones in pairing mode, then select them from the list of devices shown on your TV. Confirm the pairing with your remote, and audio should begin playing through your headphones. You can also connect game controllers, keyboards, mice and so on using the same process.
On an Amazon Fire TV, newer Fire Stick streaming dongles and other supported Fire TV hardware, press the home button on your remote. Open the settings (represented by a gear icon), then select "Controllers and Bluetooth Devices." Choose "Other Bluetooth devices" from the available options, then place your Bluetooth headphones into pairing mode and select them when they show up on the screen. Follow any confirmation prompts from there, and you'll be able to enjoy wireless audio.