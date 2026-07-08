The best Roku feature for night owls you probably aren't using

If you're someone who likes to stay up late and watch TV, you've probably resorted to hiding away in bed with Netflix open on your phone so as not to disturb roommates or family members. There, in the dark, you hold the phone up to your face, squinting at the tiny shapes of the actors onscreen while the glorious expanse of your television sits abandoned the next room over.

But it doesn't need to be this way. Modern smart TV operating systems such as Roku, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV are full of small conveniences that go unnoticed by many, and one of the most useful is support for Bluetooth. That means you can enjoy the biggest screen in your house even when your significant other is sleeping, or while your roommate is having a Zoom conference you could swear has been going on for six hours. Simply stuff your AirPods into your ears and enjoy big screen content at full volume.

On Roku, the process is slightly more complicated compared to other platforms, but only during setup. Some newer Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs can directly connect to Bluetooth, but the majority cannot, and you will need your smartphone to make everything work. On other platforms, the process will be much more familiar and will only require a simple pairing process with your Bluetooth device.