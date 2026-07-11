What is Eclipsa Video, and how does it compare to Dolby Vision and HDR10?

On the right device, HDR can dazzle with its wide range of brightness and color. But one annoyance is that it can change appearance dramatically from one screen to the next. A scene that looks terrific on a high-end TV might have muddy shadows on the wrong phone or blown-out highlights in a dark room. It's a problem that Eclipsa Video, a new open HDR standard, is trying to solve. It's designed to make HDR content play more predictably across devices, apps and lighting conditions.

Google describes Eclipsa Video as a way to make HDR look "consistent, balanced and comfortable on every screen." It's Google's branded version of (the unfortunately named) SMPTE ST 2094-50, a new open standard the company developed alongside Apple and NBCUniversal.