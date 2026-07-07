A bug in Discord's safety systems incorrectly banned accounts since May

Discord's support team took to X yesterday to explain how a bug in its moderation tools caused accounts to be incorrectly banned. While about 200 accounts were caught by the issue over this weekend, the problem may have impacted around 8,200 accounts since May 2026.

Posts of square grid images seemed to be the issue and were mistakenly flagged by Discord as child sexual abuse material. That unfortunately meant anything from a spreadsheet to a chessboard to the Minecraft inventory menu might have resulted in an erroneous ban.

We know that's not a satisfying explanation if this was your account, and we should have caught this sooner. We're working on better safeguards so this can't quietly happen again, and more broadly, on making sure our safety systems don't penalize people who did nothing wrong.... — Discord Support (@discord_support) July 7, 2026

The company uses AI-powered content moderation tools to compare known harmful material against what its members post. The support team acknowledged that the system is known to create false positives, so usually flagged accounts are reviewed by a person from the company's Trust & Safety team before any action is taken against a user. "The intended behavior is to temporarily pause uploads during that review, not ban the account," the posts state. "We had a bug that caused the latter. When our staff reviewed and cleared those accounts, the same bug prevented the ban from being lifted automatically, so it just stayed in place."

As Discord says in its apology, it's an embarrassing mistake to have active for roughly two months. The company said any accounts that were banned as false positives should now be reinstated.