Hasbro and Scooby Doo team up for one of the goofiest Transformers yet

Hasbro has been cooking up some wild Transformers collabs as of late. There are a range of official NFL helmets that convert into pig-skin throwing robots, an awesome looking mashup inspired by Evangelion, a ball-shaped bot for the World Cup and so much more. However, Hasbro's latest partnership with folks behind Scooby Doo may have resulted in one of the silliest Transformers in recent history.

Priced at $58, this set actually contains not one but two robots. The iconic Mystery Machine converts into a robot called Mysterious Prime while a rather unassuming box of Scooby Snacks becomes a mechanical canine sleuth named Automutt. Granted, on paper, this combination seems like it shouldn't work. But somehow, Hasbro has created surprisingly appealing figures that pay homage to both franchises.

Hasbro

But what I really appreciate is Hasbro's attention to detail, as Mysterious Prime comes with four swappable heads inspired by each human member of the team, which includes little touches like Fred's signature ascot or a big visor that represents Velma's glasses. There's even a tiny plastic camera to really drive home the team's crime-solving nature.

Now I will admit that I'm not sure how much crossover appeal there is between Transformers and Scooby Doo fans aside from both franchises being a major staple of afternoon TV programming in the 70s and 80s. That said, the timing of this release seems like it's trying to generate a bit of hype for Netflix's upcoming live-action Scooby Doo series slated for sometime in 2027.

Regardless, for anyone who's ever wanted a lovable pup and a panel van that are more than meets the eye, this Transformers and Scooby Doo collab is available for pre-order today before shipments get sent out later this year around September 1.