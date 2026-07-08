Google announces new 'Video Remix' feature its for AI subscribers

Google is rolling out a new feature that allows you to edit and even "transform" your saved videos in Google Photos using AI. Powered by Gemini Omni, a recently announced model that Google says lets you "create anything from any input," Video Remix is designed to save you from sitting through hours of Premiere Pro tutorials by just doing your editing for you.

The new feature lives in the Create tab in Google Photos, where you'll find a library of templates that can be used to reimagine your videos. The examples Google provides in its blog post are all fairly subtle, but might actually prove pretty useful. You might ask Gemini to overlay a watercolor filter, add morning lighting to a dark scene or insert a completely different background. Google says it only takes a few seconds to process your prompt and produce the edited video.

Gemini Omni was announced back in May, with video being the first area of focus for the new model. Ostensibly the successor to Nano Banana and Google's Veo 3.1 video generator, it accepts a wider range of inputs and better understands how physical forces like gravity and kinetic energy work, making scenes it creates more true-to-life. It also allows you to insert yourself into a video via a digital avatar you create, watermarked by Google's SynthID tool.

Video Remix is rolling out to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US and select countries starting today.