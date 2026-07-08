Nintendo will shut down Mario Kart Tour on September 30

Mario Kart Tour is going off the rails, and Lakitu won't be there to save it as Nintendo is taking the seven-year-old mobile game offline on September 30 at 2AM ET. Unlike with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (another mobile game it scuttled), the company doesn't plan to introduce an offline version, so Mario Kart Tour will be gone for good in a few months.

Service for the Mario Kart Tour game ends on Sept. 29 at 11:00 p.m. PT / Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. CEST. Thank you for your support throughout the years. For info on how rubies and the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass will be handled moving forward, see in-game notifications or FAQ below. — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 8, 2026

Nintendo is no longer selling the game's digital currency, and it has ended auto-renewals and new subscriptions for the Gold Pass, which includes extra in-game rewards, challenges and a 200cc mode. Those who had a paid subscription will still have access to most of the Gold Pass content (save for "continuous-subscription benefits") for free until the game shuts down. Other players will be able to check out the same benefits at no cost starting August 5 at 2AM.

The writing has been on the wall for a while, as Mario Kart Tour had effectively been in maintenance mode since late 2023. At that time, Nintendo stopped updating it with new courses, drivers, karts, gliders and other features.

Nintendo hasn't entirely given up on mobile, though. It recently released Pictonico!, a WarioWare-style game that taps into photos on your camera roll. Super Mario Run is still available, nearly a decade after its debut, as are Fire Emblem Heroes and last year's Fire Emblem Shadows. Pokémon Go (which had its 10th anniversary this week) and Pikmin Bloom are still around as well, but Nintendo doesn't operate those.