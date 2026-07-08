Waymo will soon go fully autonomous in four more cities

Waymo says it'll soon go fully autonomous in San Diego, Las Vegas, Tampa and Denver. In the near future, its vehicles in those areas will no longer have a human supervisor behind the wheel. The fully autonomous operations in those locales will initially be for Waymo employees, though the company plans to open up such rides to the public shortly.

Those four cities will be joining the likes of Dallas, Houston, Orlando and San Antonio in going driverless on Waymo. Overall, the Alphabet-owned company says it will soon be serving more than 10 cities with fully autonomous robotaxis. It has also started tests in London as part of its first international expansion, though some residents of a cul-de-sac in the city weren't exactly thrilled with Waymos waking them up as the vehicles reversed out of their street.

Elsewhere, it recently emerged that Uber and Waymo have split up in Phoenix. It's no longer possible to book a Waymo ride via Uber (which is working on its own robotaxis again with Lucid and Nuro). However, you can still do so through Waymo's own app.