Metal balls from space are popping up on Australia's beaches
Sadly, aliens weren't involved.
The Schwartz is strong with a small Australian beach town that's having its own "space balls" moment. Six metallic spheres, each roughly twice the size of a basketball, washed ashore over the weekend on Forrest Beach in Queensland. The appearance of the mysterious objects has led to wild theories, UFO jokes and tongue-in-cheek alien promotions from local shops. Authorities, though, have a much more mundane explanation: space junk.
The Australian Space Agency said the spheres are likely pressure vessels from a (human-made) rocket. "The Agency has identified the likely source," the statement said. "The objects' location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit." Officials said they're still working with international partners to confirm the precise launch vehicle and country of origin.
Police said the metallic balls posed no danger to residents. However, the Forrest Beach Fire Department added that more could wash up in the coming days. Authorities warned residents not to handle any additional debris they find.
Capitalism finds a way
The space balls created quite the stir in Forrest Beach, a small coastal community of 1,364 people. Hazmat-clad fire and rescue crews secured the area and established a 50-meter (164-foot) exclusion zone. Five of the six objects were reportedly "secured into drums," with the sixth being otherwise "rendered safe."
With what must have looked like a scene from a sci-fi movie unfolding in their backyard, residents and businesses leaned into the alien angle, albeit with a wink. Forrest Beach Supermarket jokingly encouraged residents to "do the smart thing now and panic buy" following the supposed UFO crash.
Meanwhile, Forrest Beach Takeaway, a nearby restaurant, posted the AI-generated image above, depicting space balls modified as entryway decorations. The shop is even selling an alien-themed "space junk snack box." The tagline: "Unlike some stuff that washes up on our beach, you'll be able to identify these objects."
Yes, they're called space balls
Space archaeologist and debris expert Alice Gorman of Flinders University told The Guardian that the spheres indeed look like the titanium pressure vessels used in rockets. Although the objects are durable enough to survive reentry, Gorman said the lack of scorching suggests these may instead have separated during a lower-altitude rocket stage. Regardless, they're one of the most common types of rocket debris to make it back to Earth intact.
As for the nickname, well, that isn't just a convenient Mel Brooks reference. Gorman said the pressure vessels are typically known as "space balls" within the community.
Space junk is an increasingly common issue, with the planet's growing number of satellites and other orbital missions. Although being struck by a piece of debris is the stuff of nightmares, the odds of being hit are infinitesimally small. After all, the vast majority of Earth is ocean or sparsely populated land.
There's only one known case of space junk hitting a person: Lottie Williams was struck on the shoulder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by a fragment of fiberglass from a Delta II rocket in 1997. Fortunately, she wasn't hurt. (A space ball would be a different story.)
A neighbor's precedent
Believe it or not, this isn't Oceania's first encounter with space balls. When titanium spheres from the failed Soviet Kosmos 482 mission fell onto New Zealand farmland in 1972, residents were even more mystified than Forrest Beach was this week.
One of the New Zealand objects was locked in a police cell overnight over fears that it might be radioactive. Stranger still, a local pony club reportedly asked officials to clear the debris ahead of a highly anticipated equestrian event.