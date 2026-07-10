Metal balls from space are popping up on Australia's beaches

The Schwartz is strong with a small Australian beach town that's having its own "space balls" moment. Six metallic spheres, each roughly twice the size of a basketball, washed ashore over the weekend on Forrest Beach in Queensland. The appearance of the mysterious objects has led to wild theories, UFO jokes and tongue-in-cheek alien promotions from local shops. Authorities, though, have a much more mundane explanation: space junk.

The Australian Space Agency said the spheres are likely pressure vessels from a (human-made) rocket. "The Agency has identified the likely source," the statement said. "The objects' location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit." Officials said they're still working with international partners to confirm the precise launch vehicle and country of origin.

Police said the metallic balls posed no danger to residents. However, the Forrest Beach Fire Department added that more could wash up in the coming days. Authorities warned residents not to handle any additional debris they find.