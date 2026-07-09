AI-generated ads on Google will hopefully get disclosures soon

Google is adding more tools for transparency around generative AI use in advertisements. The My Ad Center panel now has a section with 'How this ad was made' information. It will be accessible on ads globally on Google's Search, YouTube and Discover properties.

When Google's own extensive AI tools are used to create or edit an ad, the disclosure will be added automatically to the panel. If other tools are used, the My Ad Center will have a control for brands to note that generative AI was used, although Google's language makes it sound like this is an opt-in action rather than a required one. In some regions, depending on local requirements, having the toggle on might mean a label about AI use appears on the ad.

Being clear about when media has been manipulated is critical for advertisements so that prospective buyers have an accurate picture of what they're buying. "We want to help people better understand the ads they see, while providing advertisers with straightforward tools to navigate evolving industry standards," according to Google's blog post announcing the addition.