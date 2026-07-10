NVIDIA decided now is the time to announce 'GeForce Trading Cards'

NVIDIA has introduced a series of GeForce Trading Cards with 14 possible designs, which it says represents "GeForce PC gaming's great moments," at a time when gamers have soured on the company. The GPU-maker has been prioritizing its AI customers lately by manufacturing more products for data centers, because the AI industry has caused massive memory shortages across the board. According to reports, NVIDIA isn't expected to launch its next set of consumer-facing GPUs for gamers until 2027.

While the cards' launch was pretty badly timed, at least the company isn't selling them. They're more promotional materials than collectibles people can purchase. The company says it's giving them away through its "Summer of RTX giveaways on GeForce social channels, as well as at select summer gaming shows and community events, including Bilibili World 2026, QuakeCon 2026 and gamescom 2026." At in-person events, customers can head to the company's booths to ask about the cards.

Based on the company's announcement, this is just the first series of its trading cards, indicating that it's looking to release more in the future. Series 1 designs include those that feature the NV1, NVIDIA's first mainstream multimedia processor, as well as GeForce 256, the world's first GPU.