StubHub CEO is helping fund mass scalpers on his own platform

Someone get Laci Mosley on the phone because this is starting to smell like a scam sandwich. A CBC investigation found that StubHub CEO Eric Baker is part owner and managing director of Andro Capital, a fund that helps scalpers sell tickets in bulk on StubHub. Baker's side fund helps generate millions of dollars in ticket sales on StubHub, as disclosed in the site's September 2025 SEC filings. Additionally, StubHub has a partnership with Andro affiliate Colloquy Capital, which bankrolls mass scalpers on the reselling platform.

This isn't particularly new information, as a StubHub spokesperson told CBC, but it is being freshly circulated after the company's most recent SEC filing. Besides, Baker and StubHub haven't been exactly open about the problematic entanglement over the years, or the news wouldn't have come as such a surprise to a vast majority of users.

StubHub has previously been accused of price gouging and unfair consumer practices, and just this April it paid $10 million to settle a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission over charges that the site deceptively advertised its ticket prices. StubHub recently came under fire for canceling thousands of World Cup ticket orders, and it's facing two potential class-action lawsuits in the US over this mess, as noted by CBC. StubHub handled $9.2 billion in ticket transactions in 2025.

Ticket prices for live events have been skyrocketing in recent years and the resale marketplace, where StubHub operates, is marred by bots, inconsistent pricing and hidden fees. Mass scalpers drive much of this instability and, through Andro and Colloquy, StubHub's CEO is pouring millions of dollars into this pipeline.