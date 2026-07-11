Spotify Release Radar's new personalization options improve your music recommendations

Spotify has updated Release Radar with refined session controls, so that it can narrow down its recommendations and serve you with more music that might suit your taste. The service is now rolling out the new controls across mobile and desktop.

You'll know they're already available for you if you see new options you can choose from right at the top of your Release Radar playlist. Those options include "Discover new artists," "Editors' picks," "Easy listen" and "Pop," among other choices. You'll see up to five options at any one time at the top of your playlist. In addition to introducing the new controls, Spotify improved Release Radar's recommendations system overall. The service has given the playlist a new look with a new cover and header, as well.

The company launched Release Radar back in 2016 as another way to discover new music or artists. It drops a new playlist every Friday with up two hours of music you can listen to. The feature serves as sort of a personalized mixtape with new music from artists you already follow, alongside new tracks from other artists that you may like. These new updates will let you fine-tune the playlist even further if you want to lessen the chances of getting tracks that you typically wouldn't like.