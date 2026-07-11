Philips offers free replacements after update bricked smart lighting hubs

For the 100 or so owners of a Philips Hue Bridge Pro that suddenly stopped working after installing a software update from June, there is some good news. As first reported by Ars Technica, Philips confirmed that an update installed in a specific way has caused some of its Bridge Pro devices to stop working, but it also said that it's replacing devices for anyone affected "free of charge" and "regardless of warranty status."

Users began reporting that their Bridge Pro devices were being bricked after installing the 2071353020 firmware update that was released in June. Philips confirmed to Ars Technica that owners had to do "a very specific software update scenario," where they have automatic updates disabled, remained on an older version for "an extended period" and then manually installed the update after storing it on the Bridge device for more than 10 days. Philips also told Ars Technica that "fewer than 100 Philips Hue Bridge Pro devices have been impacted."

Philips said that anyone affected can contact its support team for a replacement. Considering the price hike with the device for US customers, it's a welcome gesture. However, owners will have to set up the new device from scratch, which could be a lengthy process considering the Bridge Pro can connect up to 150 lights and 50 accessories, along with setting up shortcuts and schedules. Philips told Ars Technica that it's already rolling out an update that should prevent any other Bridge Pro devices from running into the same issue.