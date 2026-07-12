Refreshed Apple Pencils may arrive next year with improved repairability

It's been nearly three years since Apple introduced its refreshed stylus with a USB-C port and two years since the more premium Apple Pencil Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple reportedly has two new Apple Pencil models in store for the first half of 2027, to go along with the expected release of its updated iPad models.

Gurman reported that one model, with the codename B582, will be an update to the entry-level Apple Pencil that charges with a USB-C port. The second refresh, currently codenamed B632, will refresh the Apple Pencil Pro. While the existing Apple Pencil Pro model introduced a new sensor that can sense a user squeezing on the barrel, Gurman said that the upcoming design could see some improvements to repairability. According to Gurman, Apple is hard at work trying to conform to the new European Union regulations calling for more easily replaceable batteries within consumer electronics, which could lead to more repairable Apple Pencil models.

For Apple customers, it would be a welcome change since iFixit has deemed all Apple Pencil models "repairability fails" due to the inability to replace the internal batteries after they die. It wouldn't be the first time that European Union regulations had some impact on Apple's product designs, considering the momentous shift to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup.