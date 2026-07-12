Summer Games Done Quick once again raises over $2 million for Doctors Without Borders

Summer Games Done Quick is officially over after a marathon week of speedrunning games for a good cause, and the organizers say it raised a total of $2,408,701 for Doctors Without Borders in that time (again!). The annual event in Minneapolis kicked off on July 5 and wrapped up early Sunday morning. Roughly 2,500 people showed up in person, in addition to the thousands of viewers who watched from home.

This year's Summer Games Done Quick brought a new speedrunning world record: streamer Bluekandy completed a No Dupes run of Kirby Air Raiders with a final time of 37 minutes and 54 seconds. Other highlights include "a Balatro run that beat all odds, and impromptu beatboxing during the Resident Evil: Requiem run," the organizers noted in an announcement. Everything was streamed on Games Done Quick's Twitch and YouTube channels, where you can find the full archive of videos now if you missed anything while the event was live.