OnePlus is officially leaving the US and Europe

It's been a particularly quiet few years for OnePlus. Whether it's been the delayed (then canceled) OnePlus Open 2 foldable or the increased cadence of Oppo's flagship phones, foldable or otherwise, the writing was on the wall.

OnePlus and Oppo are jointly announcing that the former will no longer launch new devices in Europe and North America. The companies are framing it as a new "strategic focus" and wouldn't explicitly state where (or whether) OnePlus will continue to launch products.

Oppo says the decision will fold in OnePlus's capabilities, technologies, and product philosophy – OnePlus co-founder Peter Lau recently rejoined Oppo as chief product officer. The two companies have shared hardware, software, and even suppliers over the years, so it's not a huge shake-up on the corporate side.

However, Oppo still hasn't quite achieved the same level of brand awareness as OnePlus. From a Western perspective, it always seemed unusual that Oppo didn't capitalize on better name recognition when phones launched as Oppo and OnePlus iterations – and that's happened a few times.