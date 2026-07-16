OnePlus is officially leaving the US and Europe
Oppo is taking over, although it has no plans to launch its phones in the US.
It's been a particularly quiet few years for OnePlus. Whether it's been the delayed (then canceled) OnePlus Open 2 foldable or the increased cadence of Oppo's flagship phones, foldable or otherwise, the writing was on the wall.
OnePlus and Oppo are jointly announcing that the former will no longer launch new devices in Europe and North America. The companies are framing it as a new "strategic focus" and wouldn't explicitly state where (or whether) OnePlus will continue to launch products.
Oppo says the decision will fold in OnePlus's capabilities, technologies, and product philosophy – OnePlus co-founder Peter Lau recently rejoined Oppo as chief product officer. The two companies have shared hardware, software, and even suppliers over the years, so it's not a huge shake-up on the corporate side.
However, Oppo still hasn't quite achieved the same level of brand awareness as OnePlus. From a Western perspective, it always seemed unusual that Oppo didn't capitalize on better name recognition when phones launched as Oppo and OnePlus iterations – and that's happened a few times.
What happens to my OnePlus phone?
So, what happens to existing OnePlus phone owners? The company's spokespeople told the media that user rights are guaranteed, including after-sales support, software/product updates, and the maintenance of existing service channels.
One notable change: Oppo said that ColorOS (its take on Android) will roll out to OnePlus devices across Europe and North America in the coming months, replacing OnePlus' OxygenOS.
This doesn't mean that Oppo is making a sudden push into the US, however. (Despite how capable its recent phones are.) CEO of Oppo Europe, Elvis Zhou, said that Europe was still "a key market". The Find X9 Ultra was arguably Oppo's biggest European launch yet. Still, there's been some friction when trying to buy one of its flagship phones directly, despite the company having its own European and UK sales portals.
The company has recently relaunched its UK online shop with a broader range of products. At the same time, Zhou added that Oppo was proactively "enhancing" its teams in Europe, with a bigger priority on launching flagship phones in the region.