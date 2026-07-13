TV-logging app TV Time is functionally relaunching as parent company pivots to AI

The founder of TV Time, the social media app that tracks the TV shows you've watched, is creating a modern-day alternative called Bingers. The new app will let users track TV shows and movies, set reminders for new releases and engage in fan discussions.

TV Time dates back to 2011 when the app's founder, Anthony Pinto, started it as a "funny side project" with the original name TVShow Time. The app grew a dedicated user base over the years, rebranded to TV Time and was later sold to Whip Media in 2016. Since then, TV Time hit a milestone of 20 million registered users across the world in 2021, before eventually being sold again to Blue Torch Capital, which had plans for a more AI-heavy approach. More recently, TV Time announced it would shut down officially on July 15, explaining that it "was no longer sustainable to continue operating the service as a free app."

If you're worried about Bingers ending up with the same fate as TV Time, Pinto said that the new app will be built "in a way that keeps server costs very, very low" and that it "can stay around forever this time." Pinto described Bingers as an app with all of TV Time's "most beloved features, refreshed with modern UI patterns" and much faster than its predecessor.

According to Pinto, Bingers will be on the App Store and Play Store by the end of July. The website even offers a way to import your TV Time history into Bingers, but currently redirects to a link to sign up for the app's waitlist. Once released, Bingers will compete against the likes of more popular options like Serializd and Letterboxd, which was reportedly looking to sell a majority stake.