Hisense's E Ink phone has a full-color LCD you can snap on the back

Hisense has an upcoming E Ink Android phone that has two screens, and one of them is detachable. According to reports on X and Weibo, the Hisense A10 will come with a 6.13-inch E Ink touchscreen main display. It will be paper-like, similar to ereaders like the Kindle Scribe, and is meant for reading and note-taking. The detachable display is a color LCD screen that magnetically attaches to the device's rear. You can leave it behind if you want — you don't even have to purchase it, because Hisense can reportedly sell you the main device alone without the detachable display. It's expected to have 5G connectivity and to run Android 16.

This isn't the first dual screen phone we've seen. Bigme, another Chinese brand, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for the HiBreak Dual 2, which also has an E Ink screen as its main display and a color LCD on the back. The E Ink screen can even be either black and white or colored.

According to Good E Reader, the Hisense A10 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and could be sold for prices starting at $590. Seeing as you can get the detachable LCD separately, that price is most likely for the main device with the E Ink display only, and you have to be prepared to pay more for the detachable LCD. The Hisense A10 most likely won't be available in the US, but you might be able to import it from Chinese e-commerce channels if its E Ink and detachable displays sound intriguing enough.