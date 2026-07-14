Google Images is getting a makeover for its 25th anniversary

Google has given Images a makeover 25 years after it launched... and 26 years after Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress inspired its creation. The Images interface doesn't look much different from its current design, but the company says the results you'll see in the new version are "updated in real time" and are "intelligently tailored to your unique interests."

You can still save images to your collections, like you've been able to for quite some time, by clicking on a particular photo and then the kebab menu icon above it before clicking save. After you add the images, they'll appear as tabs above the main gallery, so you can easily jump back in and continue looking for more similar results. The top of the Saved page interface now shows one tab for your collections and another for all image results, as well, so you can quickly switch between both views. The more "intelligent" Image results page will roll out on desktop in the US in English in the coming weeks. Take note that you will have to log into your Google account to be able to save images to your collections.

In the coming weeks, Google is also rolling out the capability to create images with a text prompt in search. It's adding the company's Nano Banana AI image generator to AI Overviews, so you can generate images without having to leave the search page. The feature will be available in all regions that currently support image creation in AI Mode. But if that's a not a good thing for you, and you'd rather not see AI Overviews in Search altogether, you can follow our instructions on how to switch it off here.

In its announcement, Google is also taking us a trip down memory lane. It discusses how JLo's iconic green Versace dress became a hot topic when she wore it at the 42nd Grammy Awards in early 2020, and how that made the company realize that a standard search page with link results wasn't enough. "People didn't just want to read about the dress — they wanted to see it," Google said. And that was the reason why it designed the Images interface and launched it in July 2001.