Withings' new ultra-premium scale goes on sale today

Back in January, Withings showed off the Body Scan 2, an updated version of its ultra-premium scale. Now, the company has received the necessary regulatory approvals and can put it on sale in the US. As of today, you'll be able to order Body Scan 2 from Withings' website, priced at the we-did-warn-you-it-was-ultra-premium price of $600. The company says the scale will offer data of comparable quality to a clinical-grade DEXA scan — and by that comparison, it's not pricey, it's cheap.

Body Scan 2 promises to offer a level of scanning never before seen in an at-home bathroom scale. The number of biomarkers it can analyze has gone from 40 on the first model to 60 here, including Impedance Cardiography (ICG) which monitors your heart's capacity to pump blood to the organs. Second, Bioimpedance Spectroscopy (BIS) uses a low level electrical current to check your body's total water, letting the scale keep an eye on your cellular age, active cell mass and metabolic efficiency.

Body Scan 2 is available to order today, with a free one-month trial of Withings+, the company's premium health-monitoring service.