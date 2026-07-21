We tested dozens of free CarPlay apps, here are the best ones

CarPlay has gone from being a "nice to have" feature for consumers, to something they actively seek out when looking for new vehicles. And that makes sense: If you've got a large infotainment screen in your car, why deal with mounting your phone like the old days? CarPlay (along with Android Auto) basically projects functionality from your phone, similar to adding a second monitor to a PC or laptop. CarPlay apps are designed to be easier to use from your driver's seat, with larger interfaces and clearer menus than the iOS apps they're based on. (Though you should still avoid interacting with them while driving.)

It's worth noting that CarPlay looks and feels different across various cars and manufacturers. Older vehicles typically require a wired connection, whereas newer models can connect wirelessly. (There are a variety of accessories that can also let you bring wireless functionality to wired CarPlay models, like the CarlinKit.) Some car makers restrict CarPlay apps to small windows within their infotainment systems, while others let it take over entire screens. And if you're the lucky owner of something compatible with CarPlay Ultra, which at this point only includes newer Aston Martins, then you'll get an expensive CarPlay view across your driver and infotainment displays.

After using CarPlay for more than five years and testing dozens of apps specifically for this story, I've narrowed down the list of CarPlay apps you really need to use.