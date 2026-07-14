PlayStation FlexStrike wireless fight stick delayed without a firm release date

PlayStation's first-party FlexStrike wireless fight stick has been delayed indefinitely, though Sony is promising to share more information "soon," according to an update on the PlayStation Blog. The FlexStrike was originally scheduled to land on August 6, 2026, alongside the release of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a 4v4 tag-team fighter developed by Guilty Gear and BlazBlue studio Arc System Works, and published by PlayStation.

Sony blames the change on "unexpected production delays," and says players with pre-orders for the FlexStrike should receive updates from their respective retailers soon. Anyone who purchased directly from PlayStation should be able to check their order status on the official website. The FlexStrike costs $199.99 and comes with a sling carrying case. Pre-orders for the whole bundle went live on June 12.

"We're working to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to our players with FlexStrike, so we're taking extra time to put the finishing touches on the product," Sony's update reads. "We apologize for this delay and look forward to bringing the FlexStrike experience to the community when it launches."

Much like Marvel Tōkon, the FlexStrike works with PC and PS5 consoles. The fight stick was produced by PlayStation itself, built specifically for competitive players who regularly travel to tournaments or friends' places. The action buttons are positioned on a slight incline while the stick is on a flat surface, and in true PlayStation controller fashion, there's a touchpad just above the buttons. The stick is also customizable with swappable restrictor gates that change the shape of its impact zone. The FlexStrike communicates wirelessly via a PlayStation Link USB adapter, or with a low-latency wired USB-C connection.

Sony announced the FlexStrike, originally called Project Defiant, in June 2025, hailing it as the company's first wireless fight stick. Almost exactly one year later, Sony revealed its release date and started accepting pre-orders. Today, it's retracting that date and not making any firm promises.

The indefinite delay is sad news for the fighting game community and also for anyone who was looking forward to pushing those big transparent buttons purely for ASMR purposes.